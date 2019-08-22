To the editor:
Not being as adept at writing as my spouse I will just jump in here.
Being born during the Great Depression in a poor area of southeastern Oklahoma surely affected me.
A neighbor’s house burned. My Dad hitched the team to the wagon he and Momma loaded a bedstead, mattress, springs, sheets (momma had made from feed sacks), quilts and pillows that Momma had made also. Dad made the two-mile trip and delivered those to a very appreciative family.
Then another time I remember, my mother, who had delivered half the babies in our community, went to another neighbor. A family of parents, seven children, and one grandchild were ill. The entire family had Typhoid Fever. My mom left her husband and five children ages 11 to 2 to care for her neighbor.
Perhaps it was this latent gene that prompted me to say “yes” when sweet Marie Hesser ask me if I would like to volunteer in a resale store she and several ladies were going to open.
Gently used clothes, shoes, lines and household merchandise would be returned to needed use. That was 2002.
We have had 17 years now and it is a happy store. The money raised by resale is amazing. It takes about 26% of money raised to finance the operation. There are no paid employees. However there is rent, utilities and supplies. So that leaves about 74% or $3.5 million returned to Stillwater/Payne County to help our neighbors. The only entity raising more money than Elite Repeat is The United Way.
Our ladies and gentlemen volunteers spend countless hours at Elite Repeat. Their ages range from 26 to 92. They have had careers as accountants, teachers, nurses, dental hygienist, marketing, sales and hairdressers. I would say we have done from A to Z, but I couldn’t find a Z occupation.
Our giving this year has included: Healthy Steps, Payne County Youth Services, Wondertorium, Weekend Food Sacks, Our Daily Bread, Stillwater Public Schools and Turning Point Ranch. No doubt I’ve missed one or more.
Another pair of hands is always helpful. So ladies and gents, if you have a few hours a week that your “latent genes” would have you to “Love They Neighbor,” Elite Repeat might be the place for you.
So come on down to 711 S. Main in Stillwater. Shop or donate or volunteer. Tell your friends. I’m afraid we are the best kept secret in town.
Thank you for your interest and support of Elite Repeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.