Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
I don’t know if the father and son in Brunswick, Georgia, are guilty of racism and murder or not. But I do know that the reporting on the incident is distorted. Some of the cellphone video evidence is being ignored or, in some cases, suppressed.
I have viewed the video numerous times. It is clear that, before a shot was fired, the jogger charged the younger of the two other men, who was armed with a rifle, standing near the front of the pick-up truck. However, I went online and reviewed numerous national and local newscasts that fail to acknowledge this detail.
With most of the reports I saw, the detail of the jogger’s sudden rush at the armed man was scandalously edited out! One of the reports stated that, because the other two’s pick-up had stopped in front of him, the jogger was attempting to run around it. Then, according to the reporter, after the first shot, Mr. Arbery ran at the shooter. This is false.
Arbery was not running – around – the pick-up. Instead, he clearly dashed toward the other man. And no shot is heard until the two collide and begin struggling.
We don’t know, from the video, what was said during the incident. We don’t know exactly what the victim was thinking before he made his move. We don’t know what was going on in the armed man’s mind when Arbery came at him. So, based on what was recorded, we are not free to fill in these important details for ourselves.
We do know it is a bad idea to try to make a citizen’s arrest in a potentially racially charged situation. And we know that it is also a bad idea to make a run at an armed man. At best, all three people involved seem to have used very poor and very dangerous judgment.
In addition, we know that those who rule the news media are feeding racial frenzy, withholding evidence, and acting with the same lack of conscience that has become the norm for them.
Finally, we know that the law should be applied objectively and that, without additional evidence, it seems to be impossible to prove either racism or murder in this case. Those who have been charged may have had horrible motives and may be as guilty as sin.
Or they may have been wrongfully accused.
But the attorneys of the father and son do not have to prove their innocence. Instead prosecutors must prove their guilt, which doesn’t seem likely as things now stand.
