Dr. Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
News media outlets spend a large amount of time accusing America of being racist. Very little of this conversation has anything to do with the vast majority of Americans living today.
The overwhelming majority of Americans go about their daily activities without saying or doing a single racially offensive act. I think the purpose of this public bombardment of broadcast news interviews and political speeches is to convince the majority of citizens that they must be held responsible for previous generations’ sins.
Secondly, I believe attempts are being made to force Americans to question their own integrity. This method of control does not move our nation forward. In fact, it holds back national progress and breeds false guilt. Trying to inject the current and future generations with crippling doses of guilt is insidious.
Each of us alive today need to ask for forgiveness when we wrong someone and make amends for the harmful actions we performed ourselves. Let’s reject all attempts to force irrational guilt on our fellow Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.