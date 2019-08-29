Bobby Garringer
Glencoe
To the editor:
Leonard Pitts has at least two problems.
First, he believes that all black people still think like slaves, and all white people still think like slaveholders. Thank God, he’s wrong, as most of us know. Pitts’ categories apply to very few people – black or white – that, over the years, we have met, befriended, and worked with.
Second, he believes that he has no obligation to seek out the truth when he pens his angry rhetoric. His reckless use of words is revealed again in his latest rant, “Cruelty is the point, but is it evil?” (Stillwater News Press, Aug. 27, 2019). Here are three of his recent assertions, countered by the facts:
(1) ASSERTION: Donald Trump’s agency of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is not vaccinating detainees in their facilities. FACT: Under any president, the agency never has!*
(2) ASSERTION: Detainees are “routinely held” for more than 72 hours, up to weeks at a time! FACT: Eighty-six percent are held for – less than – 72 hours (Source: the American Immigration Council).
(3) ASSERTION: Detainees are kept in “filthy, standing-room-only cages with concrete floors.” FACT: According to Samuel Rodriguez, there were “no deplorable conditions” and “no lack of necessities” in the facility that was, according to AOC (Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez), “a concentration camp.”
Rodriguez is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and an adviser on immigration policies to George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.
He obtained permission to inspect the notorious facility, within days of the visit of lawyers who criticized the CBP. With input – from the detainees – he determined that conditions were “identical” to what they were – before – AOC arrived. So he declared, concerning media reports, “I was shocked at the misinformation.”
But how many news outlets reported what Rodriguez said? (I traveled into the backwaters of the internet before I stumbled on it.)
Meanwhile, in our local paper, we have immediate access to the ravings of – Leonard Pitts.
*Editor’s note: While CBP agents do not have a history of immunizing children, following transfer to DHHS custody, unaccompanied migrant children are often vaccinated for the flu and other preventable diseases. The newest suggestion has been for CBP to allow flu vaccinations while in custody.
