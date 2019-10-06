Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
While the deep state frantically tries to maintain the anonymity of their favorite left-wing supporter, occasionally truth rules over misdirection. George Soros is a billionaire from Hungary who generously throws around millions of dollars to influence governments. He’s a globalist who has his fingers in the U.S. government. Many D.C. swamp dwellers dance to Soros’ tune.
Questions come to mind. Why was V.P Biden dispatched to Ukraine? Where does Soros, the moral compass of the Democratic Party, get his billions today? It was an easy search to find that Soros owns operates 206 charities here in the United States alone, with 30 or so additional sprinkled around the world. All are non-profit organizations that accept charity to spend on the “Open Society” leftist agenda. His leading umbrella charitable corporations are “The Open Society Foundation” and “The Open Society Institute”. While they make their rhetoric sound great, they are not compatible with any Constitutional Republic such as the United States. They just hide within the protection of our country.
This writing would not surprise anyone who knows the true history of this man. What may surprise some readers is his link to corruption in the former Soviet Union, namely in Ukraine. Perhaps the largest charity in Ukraine is one founded, owned, and operated by George Soros. It is amusedly named the Anti-Corruption Action Centre .
In an opinion for The Hill, columnist John Solomon writes, “While the 2016 presidential race was raging in America, Ukrainian prosecutors ran into some unexpectedly strong headwinds as they pursued an investigation into the activities of a nonprofit in their homeland known as the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC).”
The Soros/Obama administration tried diplomacy to stop the investigation with a two-page letter from the American Embassy in Kiev to the chief investigators. When that failed, the Soros/Obama administration sent Joe Biden to Ukraine to get this investigation off George’s back.
We may never know how much Soros had to do with giving Hunter Biden a cushy 80k/month job in a natural gas company that was under investigation by the same investigators at the same time. However, we do know the result of Joe Biden’s trip. The chief investigator was fired, and both corruption investigations into Hunter Biden and Soros’ companies took the short and quick path to oblivion.
So far the charity mogul, Soros, has maintained his anonymity and has freed his house of (gold) cards from destruction. His charities are well protected by the deep state here and abroad. They have only been banned from operations in Russia.
