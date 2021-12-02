Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
After the jury returned a verdict in the Rittenhouse case, I heard a person on national TV make the most inane comment I have ever heard. He said the justice system needs to be repaired.
Twelve people of different backgrounds, different gender, and most likley different political leaning, came back with a unanimous verdict. That is a perfect example of how it is supposed to work. How can you repair that?
Very few, if any, cases come back with a verdict that is acceptable to everyone, but that is also how it works.
The justice system cannot be politicized, or we will not have a justice system at all.
