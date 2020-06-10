To the editor:
I want to share an incident I witnessed on June 4 as I was driving on West 12th Street on my way to a committee meeting at City Hall.
Members of Stillwater Community United were meeting with the mayor to discuss the City of Stillwater’s response to George Floyd’s death and concerns regarding racial inequality in our society.
As I was driving along thinking about our charge, I saw a nice looking young man in scrubs (thus either a doctor or nurse) running across the street. I realized quickly that he was rescuing a turtle from the busy four-lane street. This struck me deeply.
Someone who has obviously been working diligently to save lives, perhaps even from COVID-19, taking the time to save a turtle. There was no doubt in my mind that he has compassion not only for nature in the form of a turtle, but also for man.
He inspired me, and I hope all of us, to realize how important it is for us to do all we can to fight for life and equality for everyone.
He showed us in the form of saving a turtle’s life.
Thank you, Mr. Lifesaver.
