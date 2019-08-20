Kelly Goff
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am tired of hearing people talk about Republican vs Democrat, Red vs Blue, conservative vs liberal. These are NOT the values I was taught growing up here in Stillwater.
We are Americans. Our nation is the United States of America. We value empathy, morals and ethics. Our nation’s representatives should display and uphold these values. I think we need to get over the us-against-them attitude and work towards what is best for everyone in our country. I do not believe any other nation can do much harm to us, however, I believe that we can destroy ourselves from within. I believe that these divisions are the start of such.
We have to discuss among ourselves how to maintain and better ourselves as a nation and set aside these divisive divisions to grow as members of this society. If we do not set aside our differences and discuss issues freely, I fear for the fate or our nation and what it will become.
