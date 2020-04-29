Louie Geiser
Stillwater
To the editor:
There’s going to be a big debate.
Plan on being there for this one. You’re personally involved this time. At issue is the shutdown of the shutdown.
The pro-shutdown crowd are already in full cry, fearful of the effects of people resuming weddings, funerals, church services, and trips to the drug store. The anti-shutdowners point out that they’re sick of sitting around home with no money coming in and watching our magnificent economy self-destruct. Valid points on both sides.
Complicating the argument is the media, who are censoring all the significant info out of their coverage. What you are not being told is a) how many sick people are recovering and being sent home alongside the horrifying statistic of how many new cases appeared yesterday, b) how the great majority of the cases are people who are sick for a couple of days and that’s it, and c) how the vast majority of people tested have come up virus-free. Couple this with the coverage portraying anti-shutdown demonstrators as psychotic weirdos.
The pro-shutdowners malign their opponents as heartless and unfeeling, charging that economic greed is just too ugly to contemplate. Do those dreadful people want to condemn Old Granny Pooky-Boo to the dustbin of history?
The anti-shutdown sign-carriers love to point out that if you’re to be one of the three million Americans to die this year, your chances of it being from covid 19 virus are infinitesimally small. It is far more apt to be from heart disease, or cancer, or accident, or respiratory ills, or stroke, or flu, or pneumonia, or nephritis, or suicide, or some such.
Okay, you have to pick a side. It’s mandatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.