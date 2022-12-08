James Marples
Longview, Texas
To the editor:
Many years ago, I began my hobby of genealogy. It was inspired by my late uncle Charles Paul Marples of Yakima, Washington.
He (and later, I) wrote hundreds of letters to inquire about our “roots.” Most of those DID pan out to be distant kin or relatives of one degree or another to us. One great gentleman “found us.” He was the late Dr. R. Price of Stillwater who died in 2005. Robert Price was former Head of the Department of Agricultural Studies at Oklahoma State University. My late mother and I were even guests in Bob’s home and met his wife.
Bob wrote books on all sorts of subjects. And, he even wrote books about the Marple/Marples branch of his family and he was eager to share that with me. Bob knew about the Marples history, including that of John Thomas Marple(s). On many records, his name was listed as Marple, but the family found where he owned some financial stock which had his surname as Marples – with the ‘s’ at the ending. That helped clarify that the name was truly John Thomas Marples. Bob also spoke of a Matilda Marples who was a niece of John Thomas who was killed in a tram accident near Manchester, England, before the rest of the family came to Wisconsin and thence to Gage County, Nebraska.
My own branch of the family came from the same little shire of Derbyshire, England; and thence indirectly to the same Gage County, Nebraska. My great grandfather Charles Marples has his tombstone located only about 16 miles from where John Thomas Marples’s tombstone is (and it has the s on the end of the name). The children of Charles and John Thomas went to opera houses together in the 1880’s. The grandsons of Charles and John Thomas Marples (the late Wayne Marples and late Ron Marples) attended Shriner events together. And, I am attending events with John Thomas Marples’s great grandchildren. Life is happier no matter how FAMILY is defined.
