Rev. Leah Hrachovec
Rev. Jenny Hardin
Jenna Campbell
Stillwater
To the editor:
March 8, there was a meeting of the Stillwater Board of Education in which a number of parents and community members spoke against transgender students and against their choice to use the bathroom which they feel most comfortable and safe using. As leaders in a faith community, we want to be clear that the Biblical interpretation of the group appearing before the Board does not speak for all Christians in Stillwater or around the world. In them, we see a few adults who are afraid of what they don’t know or understand and who are claiming to know the final thoughts of God regarding transgender people.
Our understanding of the Bible is that, again and again, God advocates for the vulnerable, the abused (transgender persons are more than four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime, UCLA Williams Institute), and the downtrodden. Jesus broke down barriers, welcoming and blessing people that others shunned, such as Samaritans and single women, who were the othered persons of his time.
Those who spoke against our transgender youth claimed to “love everyone.” To us, their words did not sound loving. Transgender persons likely found no comfort in the disclaimer this group gave about “loving everyone.”
As Christians, we are called to advocate for the safety of all our youth, especially those on the margins. Transgender people are children of God, loved and beloved. What a powerful witness if we move through this world treating them as such.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.