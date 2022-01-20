Carol Green
Bartlesville
To the editor:
Yes, there are angels among us, as the 1993 Alabama song tells us. Two Stillwater women, who have been blessed with many birthdays, found this out near the intersection of Jardot and 6th street.
When leaving her hair appointment on “wind warning Wednesday, Dec. 15,” my 89-year-old mother and her cousin were blown to the ground by an extremely high gust of wind. Unable to get up and wondering what to do, suddenly two vehicles came to an abrupt stop and the male and female angels appeared! We don’t know your names, but we know your heart and how thankful we are for your kindness and help!
God bless you!
My mother, who had recently spent four days in the hospital, had just a few bumps and bruises but her cousin’s injuries resulted in a two-week hospital stay. Both ladies are doing well and both are so thankful and appreciative of the excellent care by the doctors, nurses and staff at the Stillwater Medical Center hospital.
Yes, there are angels among us, we’ve met them…at 6th and Jardot and at the SMC.
