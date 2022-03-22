Shirley Martin

Oklahoma City

To the editor:

I’d like to give special recognition to a couple who helped an older lady with a flat tire on Sunday morning.

I was traveling from Oklahoma City going to a Christian concert in Bartlesville. It was my first concert in over 30 years. I had gone through Stillwater and was outside the city area. A nice lady stopped next to me at the stop sign and told me my tire was going flat. A couple at the intersection came behind me and changed the tire and led me to the tire store.

I am so thankful for their assistance. They were on the way to their son’s home to help paint a wall for a new grandchild coming soon. Stillwater has good people and these were the best in helping this old lady. I did make it to the concert and their help made that possible. I don’t know who they were, but they were true angels for me.

I’d just like to let the town of Stillwater they have good people.

