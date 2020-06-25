Robert J. McCracken
Stillwater
To the editor:
In your opinion piece, “What’s really bothering them” (News Press Our View 6/23), I hoped it was specifically about the Murray Halls name changes. Inasmuch as the article seems to be all encompassing, I’ll answer your question.
It’s not necessarily about erasing history. It’s about judging history by today’s standards. It’s about wanton destruction of public property; it’s about defacing works of art that inspire learning; it’s about willfully breaking laws; it’s about using a tragic death as an excuse to display monumental ignorance, stupidity or both by tearing down tributes to notable figures in our history; it’s about the foolishness surrounding the destruction of tributes to abolitionists like Matthias Baldwin, A. Lincoln and U.S. Grant.
There seems to be two groups involved in these demonstrations; people with a legitimate beef and exploiters who want to destroy vestiges of our past. Unfortunately, the groups often integrate and become an unruly mob making what the Governor of New York idiotically calls a “healthy expression.” Changes can be made through civilized means and, of course, some things need to be changed.
Every government agency can and should be improved, including the police, and demonstrations to bring attention to deficiencies should be addressed. In the current uproar, police brutality is not the real issue. The problem is an officer with a record of throwing his weight around and nobody doing anything about it. People with that quality should never be in a position of authority. I support efforts to get rid of them. But use a rifle, not a nuclear weapon.
The group that becomes a mob, however, I have no use for. They are on the wrong side of everything, including history.
I used to live in the D.C. area. Every trip into the city gave me a comfortable feeling of permanence, security, and pride. The monuments, the buildings, the statues, even if I didn’t know the historical details of them, served to remind me that great and notable figures in our national development were on display for all to see. I take the defamation of our historical heroes and national symbols personally and it offends me when that defamation is dismissed cavalierly. By the way, you opine that the winners have been determined. You’re dead wrong; there are no winners. And I hope that your apparent support of “kicking up a big enough fuss” is confined the Murray Hall name change.
