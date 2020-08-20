Denny Freidenrich
Laguna Beach, California
To the editor:
Talk about putting the cart before the horse. Oklahoma State’s decision to require football fans to wear masks this fall does nothing to protect the health and safety of OSU players.
Football, by definition, is a contact sport. Players huddle and line up inches from each other. Sometimes it takes two to tackle a ball carrier. Given the COVID pandemic, does anyone really believe you can safely social distance on the playing field? The short answer is no.
As painful as the decisions were, the commissioners of the Mid-Atlantic, PAC-12 and Big 10 conferences made the right votes to punt on the 2020 season. Fans wearing masks will do nothing to protect OSU players. The Cowboys should reverse field and punt on football this fall.
