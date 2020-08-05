Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
In this topsy-turvy, drink-from-the-fire hose world, I may have been so swamped that a few of Trump’s insane words and actions have slipped the confines of my brain, but here, in condensed form, are some of the most troubling and disturbing things Mr. Trump has said or done in just the past couple of weeks. I send them out in no particular order such as on a scale from inane to incompetent to outrageous, to undemocratic to execrable. These just popped into my head:
He won’t ask Putin if he placed bounties on US heads. He’s touting advice from a doctor who believes in Astral Sex and thinks you can mix alien DNA into drugs for a cure of coronavirus. He continues to hype hydroxychloroquine. He stated that masks don’t work. Claims that social distancing isn’t necessary. Laments that he isn’t well liked. He wonders why Dr. Fauci is more popular than he is. Wants to reduce U.S. troops in Germany because they don’t pay their bills (Happy birthday, Putin). Wants to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea (Happy Birthday Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping). Cleared peaceful protesters for a photo op. Sent federal thugs to Portland to deny right of assembly and protest. Doesn’t let 150,000 deaths phase him. Wants to spend $1.5 B on FBI rather than help out-of-work Americans. Pushed Britain to give him the British Open for his golf course. Ended a government program that tries to reduce segregation in suburban areas. Said that Black Lives Matter is a “symbol of hate.”
He has openly defended the Confederate flag and the symbol of slavery that it represents. Delivered such chest-beating threats as, “When the looting starts the shooting starts.” Suggested delaying the presidential election, as I predicted in a letter of June 8. Discredits our most sacred democratic ideal of free and fair elections by falsely claiming that mail-in voting creates fraud. Won’t say he’ll accept the election results. And about delaying the election, yesterday he said, “I don’t want to be waiting around for weeks and months and literally, if you really did it right, years because you never know.”
If you really did it right.
All these are just within the past week or so. Think of the many egregious, asinine things that he has said or done in the past three years and it is truly mind-boggling. I had intended to submit a letter about whatever he had recently said or done that upset me the most and found myself overwhelmed with the evidence of a rotting psyche masquerading as the U.S. President. Please feel free to investigate any one of these unworthy acts; I don’t have room to do it here.
