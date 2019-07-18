A recent letter from Jerry Bettis noted the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States. Having been enemies during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, both nations forged a unique bond during two world wars.
This bond had something to do with a shared history and language, but, especially during the second of the world wars, to the friendship between two of the towering political figures of the last century. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Winston S. Churchill understood that their peoples needed one another to overcome the current crisis and to thrive in a world full of emerging challenges and dangers, what would become the “Cold War.”
The dangers remain today, though they are different. They include challenges for leadership from China, cybercrime, climate change, regional rivalries, and the depletion of natural resources, among many others. These challenges are not wars, but they do require cooperation among friends and allies to address them. During the Second World War, the “special relationship” was valued so highly that Britain had a representative in the United States who was charged with preserving it, Field Marshal Sir John Dill. The United States valued Dill’s efforts so much that, when he died due to health issues during the war, the Congress authorized Dill’s burial in Arlington National Cemetery.
No single person could have the impact of Sir John Dill today, and the current U.S. administration is nobody’s friend or partner. Everyday citizens must work to preserve the relationships among nations until there is again a competent and willing partner in Washington. We can do this by rediscovering our shared histories and by demanding that our elected officials represent what we value. Thanks again, Jerry, for your letter.
