Garry McKinnis
Candidate for Sheriff
To the editor:
I, Garry McKinnis would like to announce my intention to run for Payne County Sheriff. I am a 30-year resident of Payne County with over 30 years of law enforcement and leadership experience.
I have had the opportunity to serve as Undersheriff in both Dewey County and Payne County 14 years, with nine of those being in Payne County under Sheriff Carl Hinter and Sheriff R.B. Half.
I also served as a Deputy Sheriff starting in 1980. All these years of training in different levels of responsibilities within the department have given me vital insight to the complexity and responsibility of the office from the ground up, as well as the ever important understanding of the obligations of the Sheriff’s Office, and the components thereof, to the citizens of Payne County.
I believe my deep desire to serve the citizens of Payne County by brining respected, dependable and capable law enforcement service, based on the training and extensive on-the-job experiences I have had during these years as a Deputy Sheriff and Undersheriff, have allowed me to become a highly qualified candidate for the position of Payne County Sheriff.
Please do your part for freedom, get out and vote.
Thank you for your support.
