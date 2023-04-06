Keith Mirkes
Stillwater
To the editor:
Why have assault rifles not been banned?
Because our narrow minded, short sighted, self righteous politicians are too busy banning books. When was the last time you saw a Breaking News story about someone being killed by a book?
The time is now for “We The People” of this great nation to petition our government for a total elimination of assault rifles. The only questions left are where do I sign and will you? Go to www.change.org to change tomorrows “Breaking News” headlines.
