Virginia Bracken Awtrey
Stillwater
To the editor:
The absentee ballot is voting by mail, it is easy and safe and you can do it in the comfort of your home.
“Instructions for Voting by Absentee Ballot”and “Important New Information for Absentee Voters” sheets come with your Ballot and will give you step-by-step help with your new voting experience. Upon receiving the absentee ballot in the mail, please open it right away and confirm your have your party’s ballot. Please recall that for the June 30 election only, you don’t need a notary signature, a copy of your drivers license or voter ID will go in the affidavit envelop.
With Oklahoma’s recent rise in COVID-19 infections you have even more reason to use the Absentee Ballot; you’ll be prepared for this election and the General Election in November, no matter what the weather might be. There are many positives to voting by mail.
The June 30 Primary Election also includes State Question 802, the expansion of federal Medicaid. This is a must for Oklahoma, we all have neighbors, friends and family that will benefit from the greater federal funds for patients, healthcare workers and rural hospitals.
The Payne County Election Board is working to confirm and enter data for new users of Absentee Ballots and those who applied online will receive their ballots soon. The Board wants to encourage more citizens to feel comfortable in voting by mail.
The deadline for requesting an Absentee Ballot is June 23, at 5 p.m.
Go online to: www.http.elections.ok.gov.
