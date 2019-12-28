Jerry Ray Bettis

Stillwater

To the editor:

The most powerful man in the world responded to a request for more defense aid by the relatively powerless president of Ukraine by telling him that he wanted him to “do me a favor, though.”

A very powerful man in the entertainment industry responded to women asking him for better parts or more pay by telling them that he needed them to do him a favor.

The upshot of these parallel stories is that Roger Ailes is out on his ear and the American President is going to be given a pass by the Republicans in the Senate.

Perhaps if Mr. Ailes had made a big to do about loving religion he would have been eagerly forgiven and would still be able to carry on unfettered.

It boggles the mind, folks.

Tags

Recommended for you