Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
The most powerful man in the world responded to a request for more defense aid by the relatively powerless president of Ukraine by telling him that he wanted him to “do me a favor, though.”
A very powerful man in the entertainment industry responded to women asking him for better parts or more pay by telling them that he needed them to do him a favor.
The upshot of these parallel stories is that Roger Ailes is out on his ear and the American President is going to be given a pass by the Republicans in the Senate.
Perhaps if Mr. Ailes had made a big to do about loving religion he would have been eagerly forgiven and would still be able to carry on unfettered.
It boggles the mind, folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.