Michael Smolen
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Congressman Lucas,
I am a Democrat, but for the past several years, I have voted for you because I viewed you as an honest person with integrity. Your recent decision to not support the certification of electoral votes suggests that you are not interested in doing the right thing. By your vote, you support the numerous conspiracy theories fostered by Donald Trump that triggered a mob to storm the people’s house. Even after the incident, you continued to support false accusations of voter fraud. Your failure to not tell your constituents the truth about the national election is an act of cowardice. You should be ashamed!
I leave you with 2 quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King:
“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.”
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
