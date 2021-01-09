Leslie Imboden
Stillwater
To the editor:
Apparently news accounts of people not wanting the COVID vaccine lulled our state health department into believing no one would ask for it. That proved to be wrong in spades. The online sign-up they hastily, and belatedly, devised wound up being a roll of the dice. We were among the first to register. We have heard nary a peep. Meanwhile others we know and know of have either gotten appointments or have actually gotten the vaccination. The difference is those lucky few happened to register on days when appointments were available.
And be aware that once you have registered you cannot do so again. If you did not register on one of the magic dates, lots of luck!
Oh, and the health department’s response to complaints about that? We are working on it.
