To the editor:
I have been a long time resident of the Great City of Stillwater and have no desire to live anywhere else.
I hear it said many many times I should always exercise my right to VOTE and that I should shop in Stillwater, I should support my Stillwater school system, I should support the Stillwater United Way, I should support my Stillwater first responders, I should support the Stillwater Business District and my Stillwater City leaders. I shop with Stillwater merchants more often than other towns, I annually donate to Stillwater United Way, my children are graduates of K thru 12 Stillwater schools, I annually pay the Stillwater Fire Department an additional Fire Protection fee for property owned outside the city limits even if I never have to use their services, I was mandated by the City to pay additional fees for the Stillwater Business District plan because I own property with-in the arbitrary limits selected by the City of Stillwater.
I cannot bring to the Stillwater Animal Shelter a dog or cat that has been abandoned in my front yard by some low life to the animal shelter because I live outside the city limits. My current residence has a Stillwater Mailing address, with-in 2 miles of the recognized City Limits, I pay for City of Stillwater utilities water and electric. However I’m a little confused and hope someday someone can give me a GOOD EXPLANATION as to why I CANNOT VOTE for a Stillwater School Issue, Stillwater Mayor Candidate, or TRANSPORTATION SALES TAX OR A VISITOR TAX.
Unfortunately I am not by myself. According to the census.gov their last reporting indicated the population of Stillwater, Oklahoma is 48,396. According to the Payne County Election Board there are ONLY 24,674 persons that live inside the Stillwater City Limits currently registered to Vote and eligible to vote on City of Stillwater Issues, including the Transportation Sales Tax and/or Visitor Tax.
Could someone please explain how this travesty can be corrected?
Being a country boy I certainly enjoy country living and apparently a lot of other folks want to enjoy it also with all the new homes being built around me. But I would tell them beware, you’re giving up your right to vote on Stillwater City issues even though you still have to pay for City services.
