Brice Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
Like me, I’m sure you wish we could go back to the days when choosing a mayor meant listening to candidate’s plans for how to take care of the services and finances of the city, and choosing the one with who will best handle our money. Indeed, when I compare the two candidates we have for mayor, I can clearly see who will be the best steward. Mayor Joyce has presided over a bloated city budget, utility rates are higher, and yet he asks us to raise taxes. His plans for the future show no inclination to alter this course. Marc on the other hand is fiscally conservative. But this is 2022, we have more than just our pocketbooks on the line here. John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
So, let’s look at the facts.
Our mayor has locked down the city causing businesses to go under. He installed a city-wide mask mandate. He limited the number of patrons in bars and restaurants. While sitting on the board of Stillwater Medical Center, he voted to fire every employee who did not receive the jab.
Not only would he do all this again, but he would also be willing to institute a vaccine passport for the citizens of Stillwater. On Dec. 21, 2021 Mayor Joyce replied to the suggestion that, “you would entertain and perhaps re-lock down, re-mandate muzzles, and proclaim private sector (and municipal employee) jab mandates.” Joyce answered, “yes, your interpretation is correct. I’m not ruling out anything. It’s my responsibility to do what I can to protect our community when needed.”
Yet, for all the dictatorial powers he presumes to have, he claims that it is not in his power nor inclination to save innocent life from Planned Parenthood. When asked what he would do if the abortion clinic were to open in Stillwater he said, “I don’t have an opinion on Planned Parenthood, it’s not something that I’ve ever had to use or interact with.”
There is a positive choice. Marc Trotter has thrown in his lot for mayor. Marc Trotter strongly opposes raising taxes. He will stop using your money for services that you do not need or want. He wants you to be able to use your freedom to choose whether or not you get vaccinated, wear a mask, go to the store, to choose what places you can shop, and when and where you go to church. He opposes the evil of Planned Parenthood. Marc will guard your money, and your freedoms with conviction.
My name is Brice Chaffin, I am running for Oklahoma House District 33. I fully endorse Marc Trotter for Mayor of the great City of Stillwater, and I put my reputation behind Marc’s bid for mayor. On Tuesday, February 8, I urge you to vote Marc Trotter for mayor.
