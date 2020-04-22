To the editor:
Mr. Sanders’ letter regarding competence is a bit confusing because he fails to describe any specific examples of incompetence. He does, however, allow extreme political partisanship to influence his opinion as in the omission of Sen. Feinstein (D, CA) from his description of alleged inside traders. And while the President “sat on his hands” he was rather heavily involved in a futile impeachment effort.
And, don’t forget, while he was “sitting on his hands” his CDC offered to help the Chinese control the virus in early January before it gained pandemic status. Among other things, he was conducting trade talks with the Chinese, dealing with the Russia - Saudi oil fight, and stopping travel from China and Europe.
A description far better than”sitting on his hands” might be “working the problem while preventing panic,” which, in large measure, he accomplished. Toilet paper hoarders an exception.
To say that President Trump is a different kind of president is an obvious understatement; to say that he has been under attack since announcing his candidacy isn’t. Now, I don’t like the president’s style: his bragging, his name-calling, his personal attacks, his belittling, etc. And I’m torn between Dizzy Dean’s proclamation “it ain’t braggin’ if ya done it” and my distaste for “tootin’ your own horn.” However, the president gets very little credit for anything he does right so he brags about it.
The press should be adversarial and ask tough questions in search of the truth. But to intentionally ask a question with a preamble that is a fabricated assumption is an example of unacceptable bias and a clear attempt to obtain a “backdoor” agreement to that assumption. It happens often: “ I know you want to blame the WHO for this . . .” thankfully the President cut him off before the reporter could ask the question. He blames the WHO for China bias. The Press needs to provide some balance as they deliver the truth.
Another curious observation from Mr. Sanders: Trump usurping powers from States and Cities. If anything, the opposite is true, especially as it applies to the pandemic. He is apparently responding to the Governors; at any rate they”re not complaining. The exception is Gov. Coumo whose “gimme, gimme, gimme” attitude is beyond reason. It also appears to me that some Cities and States are doing the usurping. How else can you describe sanctuary cities and states? Now, I’ll agree that President Trump overstates the power of his office, but I must add, his actions speak otherwise.
And why shouldn’t he criticize a governor who thinks mowing your lawn will spread a virus, or listening to a church service on your car radio in a parking lot will spread a virus or fishing by yourself will spread a virus? Pointing out governmental overreach should be applauded and, in the words of Mr. Sanders, sabotaged. I don’t want a doctor “ramming a tube down my throat” but I don’t want some aspirational politician ramming BS down my throat either.
Sometimes people who differ politically mistake competence with political disagreement. And sometimes a person who directs his ire at the man in the arena ignores objectivity.
Our government, by its very nature, is incompetent: Our Government does not have the skills to eliminate programs that are useless, keep voting lists current, stop giving money to people who watch shrimp work out on treadmills, ad nauseam. And I’ll never understand why people want more of it and are the first to badmouth anyone making an effort to get rid of some of it.
