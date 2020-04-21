WT Bradley
Stillwater
To the editor:
The letters to the editor have been more diverse and interesting since the Trump haters having been staying at home listening to Rush and watching Fox News. They sure have been absent lately.
Of course, Jerry is back with a petty grope about Trump signing checks. Although his letter did classify Trump as a great person. Do I detect a slight approval for a great president or upset that his money was direct deposit with Trump’s signature?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.