Jeff Pickens
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m Republican and didn’t vote Trump or Clinton 2016.
Trump didn’t tell us how serious the virus was to avoid panic?
Public medical experts have made it clear that the best way to save lives is to cover our mouth/nose and social distance.
I disagree that encouraging us to follow medical advice would start a panic.
I think Trump panicked and froze up under pressure. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!
My family was greatly impacted by the pandemic 1918-19. It killed my great grandparents as young adults. My grandma and her five siblings were childhood orphans. They grew up in an orphanage. Therefore, I am totally offended by Trump’s failure to take COVID seriously.
1918-19, we learned what happens when a population is not prepared. The first fall of that pandemic killed enormous numbers. All estimates put U.S. deaths from that flu at around 675,000. COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 in about 8 months. Math indicates this is just as bad as 1919 if we don’t follow medical advice.
I am not a military veteran. However, I am confident that I am serving my country by asking y’all to vote for Joe Biden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.