Ryan Morrison
Stillwater
To the editor:
Trump is in love with an imaginary version of himself that is all-powerful and all-knowing. He as much as says it, publicly and repeatedly. He is sustained by that self-worshiping love, and to keep his superhero self-image alive, in his blurry conflation of reality with his powerful imagination, he has to ascribe to himself responsibility for acts of bravery that others have performed.
He cannot face the fact he dodged the draft, and avoided serving in Vietnam, numerous times, with a note from a podiatrist. He cannot face the fact he suffered six huge bankruptcies. Today he found another news item his superhero inner self badly needed, for the kind of self-brainwashing it needs to stay alive. There will be much more of such self-aggrandizement. They work. They got him elected, because of the many millions of citizens who love to bask in his self-glorification, and because of election interference by foreign powers who know how a manipulatable, self-absorbed patsy when they see one!
