Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I’m not quite old enough to remember Hoovervilles from the Depression, but I heard my parents and older siblings talk about them. I just read an article about the criminal neglect of immigrants. Not only has the Trump administration separated children from their parents and kept them in what has been described as cages, but the overcrowding of detention facilities has reached a dangerous level. In the El Paso region a typical facility saw 76 people housed in a cell meant for 12 and in another cell meant for 35 there were 155.
It seems to me that these squalid conditions should be known as Trumpvilles.
