Leslie Imboden
Stillwater
To the editor:
Bob McCracken’s party line talking points came to not much more than a swing and a miss. He meant to explode an editorial, but in the end just showed what an amazing alternate reality he and the Trumpeteers choose to inhabit.
What defies reason and logic is the notion that this attack on the Capitol is somehow unrelated to Trump’s failed quest to overturn his election loss.
Maybe it’s time they just accept that Trump lost. But not for lack of trying everything he could think of to game the system.
