Lyle Testerman
Stillwater
To the editor:
I read Gladeen Allred’s letter on SQ 805 and I have some questions regarding violent crimes versus non-violent ones. If a person has been found guilty of Animal Abuse previously, and is now guilty of torture of an animal, perhaps a puppy of even puppies, etc..... do we want to prevent the judge from using previous convictions? If a person has been found guilty of “Porch Piracy” multiple times ..... and is guilty again ..... what now? What about cattle theft? Do we need prison reform? YES. But not the way SQ 805 is written.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.