Rev. Brian O’Brien
Pastor, St. Francis Xavier
Catholic Church
To the editor:
I was disappointed the Stillwater News Press chose to publish the Associated Press article on the Catholic Church and the Paycheck Protection Program (“Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B”). This was an unfair piece both in its singling out of the Catholic Church for scrutiny and in its use of inflammatory language like “amass,” “haul,” and “biggest winners” to describe the process from which other churches, universities, and businesses also benefited.
The Paycheck Protection Program was open to all non-profits so the Catholic Church, as the largest charitable organization in the world, employing thousands of people around the country in our parishes, schools, hospitals, soup kitchens, adoption agencies, and homeless shelters, chose to opt in thus keeping employed those thousands of people including 58 individuals right here in Payne County. These individuals work in our parish office and Early Childhood Development Center. The work they do every day makes our community a better place to live, work, and go to school. The program fulfilled its purpose: keeping people employed and the economy moving during a global pandemic.
We don’t ask for special treatment, but we do expect not to be singled out.
