Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
I see that Mr. Trump’s strong empathy gene has kicked in again. As Turkey is busily bombing Kurdish sites in Northern Syria, he defended his decision to give Erdogan the green light by observing that the Kurds “... didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us in Normandy.” I should think he would want to put more emphasis on that statement. I have learned that the Kurds also didn’t help us in the U.S. Civil War and can find scant evidence that they supported us during the American Revolution. I have, however, heard many people say that Kurds were pivotal in defending our airports during that 18th century conflict. Oh, well, that was a long time ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.