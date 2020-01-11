Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
The killing of Iran’s Qassim Suleimani has already had unintended consequences. Not the back and forth between true believers and never-Trumpers, we both could have predicted that. It was the loss of 176 souls peacefully aboard a commercial airline.
Think of how you would feel if one of your loved ones had been on board that plane. Think of how you’d feel if one of your children or grandchildren were sent off to war and never came back because the unintended consequences of killing a single Iranian could escalate out of control into armed conflict.
This nation deserves an administration that thinks these things through before strapping on our six guns, calling out the bad guy and plugging him full of holes. We really need to think about what our rash actions might engender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.