Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
During the Tuesday coronavirus update, led by Governor Stitt, Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and hospital CEOs, the following information was given, but went unreported by all but two news outlets – in the state and across the nation – that I was able to locate:
(1) Hospital infrastructure in Oklahoma is strong and “in a good position” to treat the current rate of COVID-19 patients.
(2) The statewide surge plan now includes 340 additional hospital beds to be used as needed.
(3) As part of the increase, Oklahoma City metro beds went up by 125 percent.
(4) CEOs from OU Medicine, Mercy Hospital, Norman Regional Health System and OSU Medical expressed their appreciation to be a part of this hospital surge plan.
(5) The medium hospital stay for COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 5 to 8 days.
(6) More than 90% of positive coronavirus cases in Oklahoma do not need hospital treatment.
