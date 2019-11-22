Michael Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
In listening to the impeachment hearings and reading some recent letters in the News Press defending Donald Trump, I am reminded of Old Testament scripture from Jeremiah 5:21: “Hear this, O foolish and senseless people; Who have eyes, but see not; Who have ears, but hear not” (New American Standard Bible).
John Gill, English Baptist pastor and biblical scholar, wrote this explanation of the scripture: “this is an upbraiding of them with their folly and stupidity, their want of common sense, their blindness and ignorance; not withstanding they had the means of light and knowledge, the law and the prophets.”
The scripture was written to denounce the worship of idols. Amazing how pertinent scripture can be to modern times.
