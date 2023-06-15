Candy Michalski
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am disappointed that Ms. Couch seems to not like OSU managing Prairie Arts Center.
I have actively been both a student and instructor with the art center since 1993 when it was at Couch Park and called Multigraphis. Since OSU took over managing this studio I have only seen good things happening. They have invested a lot in obtaining needed equipment and supplies. The amount of different art that is taught is wonderful. Having OSU art professors active in teaching and helping to obtain equipment has been awesome!
As I have taken and taught fused glass in the past, they asked me to be the fused glass instructor. I specialized in making intricate small pieces of fused dichroic glass to set into my jewelry. Not everyone wants to do that so they encouraged me to work with glass in new ways. Because of this I have learned to use the larger kilns we have and to teach many varied classes on fused glass. I am an artist in residence but I use all of my own supplies while making my art. In exchange for that space I teach (offer) classes 1 or more times every month. During open studio I am there when needed to help and teach WITHOUT GETTING PAID! I only use Prairie’s supplies when I am working on a potential class to get the techniques down and have a sample to show the class and I do not get paid to do that! I surely don’t do this for the money. It’s not much and I’m very glad to donate my time and supplies when needed because I believe that this art studio is worth it!
The Art Partner program is wonderful. Any community member can learn numerous art forms when it’s most convenient for them. No one has to wait for a class to be offered before they can learn what they want to learn! The student does NOT pay the instructor – they pay Prairie Arts. As for the hours-since COVID, businesses everywhere have had to cut their hours and staff. Prairie Arts Center has accomplished so much with their small staff. When I was inside the building during the Stillwater Art Festival seeing every room FULL of community members doing different art projects it brought tears to my eyes. Finally we are reaching others and spreading the joy of art!
Keep up the fantastic job OSU Prairie Art staff!
