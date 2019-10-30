Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Sen. Lankford, I know you are a man of high principles and I will hereby promise to vote for you the next time you come up for re-election.
First, I would like to ask for a favor, though. Please listen to your considerable conscience and vote to find Donald J. Trump guilty as charged, when the House gets around to impeaching him, and vote for his removal.
I really don’t want to see you lose your seat because of the human wrecking ball in the Oval Office, so you may take me at my word that I will work for your re-election despite the squeals of my Democratic friends.
