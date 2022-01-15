Kevin Fowler
Stillwater
To the editor:
I support passage of funding for our roads and transportation needs through the ½ cent sales tax and Visitor Development through the increase in the lodging tax.
We have a current transportation budget of $4 Million annually and current road/transportation need of over $68 Million….we are presently fighting a losing battle. It is time to stop complaining about our roads and take action to solve our road issues. Appropriately we will be sharing the cost of our road improvement with those visiting our Community and using our roads.
The Lodging tax is paid only by those staying in a hotel, bed and breakfast or short-term rental. An increased investment in Visitor Development is an investment in job creation and enhanced sales tax revenue. A vote in support is saying yes to quality of life amenities that are not burdened on local property taxpayers.
I plan to vote in favor of properly funding our roads and Visitor Development ... I hope you’ll do the same. Vote Yes on Feb. 8!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.