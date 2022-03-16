Gary and Jane Clark
Stillwater
To the editor:
Last month Stillwater citizens turned out in near record numbers to reelect our mayor and approve the transportation and lodging tax issues, all by 70% or better of the votes. This was a major step forward for Stillwater and bodes well for our future.
We now have the opportunity to take another significant step to ensure a safer future for our community. On April 5th, we will be voting on a bond issue to build a new and modern fire station. While we all admire the beautiful Fire Station No. 2 on the southeast corner of the OSU campus, it is sadly out of date as a fire station, having served its purpose for the past 83 years. Frankly, it is past time that we replace it.
The City of Stillwater and OSU have worked together to propose a plan to swap the current lease of that structure for a lease of five acres of land on Western Road (with a 50-year initial term and two 25-year additional options held by the City). With the construction of a modern fire station, the fire department will actually be able to park the new ladder truck in the fire station and provide safe and appropriate housing for our brave firefighters. OSU will be able to repurpose the existing fire station, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, perhaps as an academic program home, fire protection museum, etc., thus keeping this building for all to enjoy.
The construction would be financed through a bond issue to be repaid from property taxes. The financial impact on each of us would be minimal, while the improvement in response times may save lives and property. While the numbers will vary, most of us homeowners will probably pay about $25-50 more per year. This is a small investment with potentially lifesaving and property preserving returns.
On April 5, let’s give a resounding “YES” to a brighter and safer future for Stillwater!
