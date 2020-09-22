Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Recently, I completed the Vote Smart Facts Matter survey. One of its questions touched of a particular topic that periodically circulates in the mainstream media. The question asked does requiring Oklahomans to present a government photo ID to vote disenfranchise Black voters.
There are political action groups who promote the idea Black Americans do not have access to getting a government photo ID. That is pure foolishness! It would be a great insult if these groups are insinuating Black Americans do not understand how to secure a government photo ID. We carry driver’s licenses, ID cards from educational programs, State and Federal employment ID cards, military ID cards etc.
It appears they feel everyone else in Oklahoma is well able to secure an ID, and they are equally able to carry their ID to polling locations. Additionally, it is disturbing if they are claiming we do not know how to carry our ID with us to voting precincts.
This entire discussion really is not a legitimate issue.
