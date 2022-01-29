Ron Beer
Stillwater
To the editor:
To All Citizens,
I would surmise that by far the majority of citizens of driving age who reside in Stillwater would agree that there are critical needs to improve our streets, the infrastructure underneath, sidewalks and other covered issues in the Transportation Sales Tax proposition. It is not rocket science that if we want better streets on which to drive, we need to VOTE YES to pass this sales tax on Tuesday, February, 8. That translates, on a $150.00 grocery bill, to an additional $0.75. Yes, that is just seventy-five cents!!! We live in a wonderful community and this tax, restricted for use ONLY for transportation infrastructure projects and improvements, will add to the quality of life for all.
The second crucial item on which to vote is the VISITOR TAX. Folks, this is a tax that ONLY visitors to our community would pay, that is, individuals staying in hotels, motels, and other temporary, short term housing. We, the citizens, approved the initial tax back in 1985, 37 years ago, and we are now asked to vote to increase this tax from 4 to 7%, a very reasonable increase. Why would anyone do anything but vote yes on this issue?
It is critically IMPORTANT that ALL citizens who care about the quality of life in Stillwater VOTE YES on both of these issues on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
