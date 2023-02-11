Calvin Oyster
Payne County Sales Tax Advisory Committee
To the editor:
The coming Tuesday is an important day not only for local city election questions, but for the County-wide ballots issues as well.
The renewal of the county 3/8th-cent sales tax is critical to maintaining and improving Payne County for all its citizens.
Not a new tax, and not any increase to this tax, first passed in 1994, it requires reapproval every five years.
Renewing the tax involves five ballot questions, totaling three-eighths of one percent in sales tax across the county.
The largest portion, Proposition 1, is 53 percent of the total collected and is earmarked for road and bridge maintenance, road equipment, materials, engineering and design. Road grading, paving, bridge maintenance and construction, gravel work and drainage are all accomplished with these funds.
Proposition 2 is 15 percent of the total collected, used in administration of County government. Twenty-five percent of this portion goes to law enforcement. Emergency management functions of the County, environmental enforcement and employee benefits are assisted with this portion.
Designated as Proposition 3, is operation and maintenance and capital improvements to the Expo Center. It encompasses 20 percent of the 3/8 collected. The Expo Center attracts and hosts events making major contributions to the County and region, and is a vital provider for meeting and event space for countless community activities.
Proposition 4 involves 7 percent of the 3/8 total and provides for Extension programs that benefit the entire region. Payne County has long been blessed with tremendous, varied programs offered and conducted throughout the region. Included are areas of Agriculture, Horticulture, Family and Consumer Services, Community Development and 4-H programs.
Proposition 5, five percent of the total, is for rural fire protections. Seven area departments benefit from this, allowing purchase of equipment, tools and supporting the more than 4,200 annual calls experienced in the County.
Please continue the support this County has shown for its citizens and property, and vote to renew these questions to continue to maintain and improve the county for all of us.
