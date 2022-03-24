Ron Beer
Stillwater
To the editor:
Most citizens would agree that safety of property is a top priority of local government. The two departments in our community which bear the responsibility for providing that are the Fire Department and the Police Department.
On April 5, a major vote will occur to pass a bond issue to build a new and modern fire station to replace the 83-year-old station located in a heavily trafficked area at the corner of University and Knoblock streets.
That station is so old that it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is terribly out of date for current day use and in less than desirable condition to house fire equipment and more importantly the firefighting personnel needed to provide adequate coverage.
The financial impact on property owners will be minimal compared to the essential protection for the property in which they live and work. All registered voters are strongly urged to vote with a yes on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.