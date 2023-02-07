Gary Clark
Stillwater
To the editor:
The citizens of Stillwater have an important election affecting our schools coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
I urge you to vote yes on the Stillwater Public School bond issues.
We are all justifiably proud of the quality education our young people receive. Stillwater Public Schools’ academics and athletics consistently rank among the best in the state. That performance makes a real difference in our community. It helps attract employees to Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Medical Center and all other employers in our community.
While the amount of the general bond issue may seem large, it is for a 10-year period rather than the usual 6 years. And this will be done without increasing our real estate tax rates so that we will continue to pay at the same rate that we have for many years.
So what will the district do with the proceeds of the general bond issue? There is a website that describes the plans generally. The link is: https://www.stillwaterschools.com/page/391
One item that I’m particularly familiar with is the $3 million to purchase four lanes of a swimming pool within the proposed YMCA building which would be built just east of the Stillwater Medical Center’s warm water pool facility on 12th Street. Unfortunately, the current YMCA pool that has been used by the school’s swim team is beyond its life expectancy and cannot be repaired without great expense. The facility itself is outdated and doesn’t meet the community’s needs. Despite this, under new management, the YMCA has more than doubled its membership in the last few years. Through the cooperation of the YMCA, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater Public Schools, City of Stillwater, and Stillwater Medical Center along with some public-spirited citizens of Stillwater, we have the opportunity to build a new YMCA.
Without the participation of SPS, the Y would only have a four-lane swimming pool. As we all know, SPS has an outstanding swimming program. In order to continue that program SPS would have to build a new facility with eight lanes at a cost well in excess of $10 million.
Following the example of several other communities, the entities named above have combined their efforts to avoid unnecessary expense and build a facility that will meet the needs of the community of Stillwater for years to come. By participating in those efforts, Stillwater Public Schools can have access to an eight-lane pool at a cost of only $3 million. Those four lanes will be titled to SPS and leased to and maintained by the YMCA. This is a tremendous benefit to SPS and the community. By having an eight-lane pool we can bring swim meets to Stillwater and provide economic benefit to our shops, restaurants and motels.
Your YES vote is a vote for the future of Stillwater Public Schools and the community of Stillwater as a whole.
