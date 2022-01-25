Jonathan Udoka
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a local business owner, president of the board of directors for the Downtown Stillwater Association, and active volunteer in our community, I care deeply about the future of Stillwater and support passage of funding for our roads and transportation needs through the ½ cent additional sales tax.
I was born and raised right here in Stillwater, Oklahoma, received my finance degree from Spears School of Business, and started practicing law here in 2016. Over the years, when we talk about quality of life (or any public spending, really), the loudest voices in the room always remind us of our need for updated roads and transportation options.
In the fall of 2021, Vibrant Stillwater commissioned a professional survey by Mason Dixon on our quality of life. While the resounding majority of citizens – nearly 70% – believe we’re on the right track, traffic/roads were identified as one of the most important issues facing our community.
With a current transportation budget of $4 Million annually, and current transportation needs of over $68 Million, the math is not in our favor. And a community that can’t take care of its roads is a community that is on the decline. On Feb. 8, I plan to vote in favor of funding our roads and funding our future and I hope you’ll do the same.
