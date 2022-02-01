Alan Lovelace
Stillwater
To the editor:
February 8, 2022 is more than a mayoral election. It’s an opportunity for the community to commit to building a more vibrant Stillwater, together.
The recent Quality of Life survey made it clear: Stillwater citizens strongly feel roads/transportation is the most important issue within our control. With $68.5 million of transportation projects already identified, and an annual budget around $4 million, it is vital we find additional funding. It’s the only way to plan for, prioritize, and implement a community wide transportation system capable of enabling a more vibrant future.
Proposition 1 of the “Together Investing in Municipal Excellence (T.I.M.E.)” initiative would provide approximately $4 million in new annual funding for transportation projects. By voting YES, we’ll remove our current half-cent tax and replace it with a one-cent tax to establish a new transportation budget expected to be around $8 million annually. That’s approximately $80 million over the next 10 years, before the proposition expires in 2032.
Using this method ensures that we’re not alone in funding our future; every guest and traveler spending money in Stillwater helps pave the way.
Our outdated transportation plan and poorly maintained roads create an unfavorable impression among visitors and work directly against Stillwater’s revitalization efforts. A vote YES empowers leaders to plan, prioritize and implement a transportation system able to connect multiple areas of activity to all forms of transportation and creates opportunities for new areas of economic and social development.
The need is real. The responsibility is ours. The time is NOW. We urge you to vote YES on February 8th.
