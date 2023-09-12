Joe Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Ryan Walters campaigned on exactly the agenda he is now implementing. He was elected by 150,000 votes, winning by county 74 to 3. The vast majority of voters support him and what he’s doing.
The radical left, having lost the election, is calling for his impeachment. The Oklahoma media is amplifying their voices, making it seem like Ryan has no support. That is not the case.
Legislators be on notice. Oklahoma parents are watching how you handle this.
