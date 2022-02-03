Donna Occhipinti Yost
Stillwater
To the editor:
According to the City of Stillwater website, city sales tax revenue collection for January 2022 is up 32.45% from January 2021, $2,331,471 to now $3,088,043. Inflation is also up to its highest level in over 40 years. Therefore, sales tax collection for city government should continue to grow without adding the additional sales tax increase the city council is seeking. Sales tax is a very regressive tax and should only be sought if absolutely necessary. Residents of Stillwater should vote yes if they believe it is absolutely necessary in this time of high inflation and the City’s increasing sales tax revenue, to add even more to their purchases.
